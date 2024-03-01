TxDOT to close main lanes, cloverleaf interchange at Loop 1604, I-10 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for more closures at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange this weekend. This closure will impact the main lanes and ramps in the area.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1 to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 4, the following will be closed for bridge construction:

Recommended Videos

Loop 1604 westbound and eastbound main lanes at the Intestate 10 Interchange

Loop 1604 westbound cloverleaf ramp to Interstate 10 eastbound.

Interstate 10 eastbound collector-distributor and cloverleaf ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration, and local law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic at intersections. All closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Here is the detour information provided by TxDOT:

Loop 1604 WB main lanes: Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road at the termination of the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and re-enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes at the entrance ramp after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 WB main lanes to IH-10 EB: Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to access IH-10 EB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and then turn left onto the IH-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can then enter the IH-10 EB main lanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 EB main lanes: Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will re-enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes at the termination of the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor.

IH-10 EB main lanes to Loop 1604 EB: Travelers on the IH-10 EB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the IH-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the IH-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will turn left onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Additionally, TxDOT will close the main lanes of Loop 1604 westbound and eastbound near Bitters Road and Highway 281. Click here for more information on that closure.

TxDOT has also fully closed the Loop 1604 eastbound entrance ramp east of Kyle Seale Parkway and the eastbound exit to Babcock Road for the summer. This will affect traffic near Brandeis High School and the main UTSA campus.

Kyle Seale and Babcock Road ramp closures on Loop 1604 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.