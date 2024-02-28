TxDOT to close two major ramps on Loop 1604 through this summer for construction

SAN ANTONIO – There will be more closures for drivers to navigate on the Northwest Side over the next few months.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be fully closing the Loop 1604 eastbound entrance ramp east of Kyle Seale Parkway and the eastbound exit to Babcock Road. This will affect traffic near Brandeis High School and the main UTSA campus.

A temporary entrance and exit ramp will be placed in the area. These closures will be in place for drainage work and the construction of a new exit ramp to Babcock Road. Traffic will be directed to utilize detours.

The ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and last through this summer, weather permitting. This work is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary.

Here’s what to know about the detours:

Loop 1604 EB Frontage Road Entrance Ramp

Loop 1604 EB frontage road traffic looking to access the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes after Kyle Seale Parkway will now use a new, temporary entrance ramp just east of the old ramp.

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes to Babcock Road

Loop 1604 EB mainlane traffic looking to access Babcock Road will use the Chase Hill Boulevard exit ramp. Travelers will then use the EB to WB turnaround at Chase Hill Boulevard to access the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road lanes leading back to Babcock Road.

Additionally, TxDOT will close Blanco Road’s southbound lanes from the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road to Talavera Parkway for San Antonio Water System waterline work.

This full closure will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 29 through Saturday, March 2, weather permitting.