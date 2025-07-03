Body found in San Antonio River near popular River Walk area identified by medical examiner’s office

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found dead on Monday, June 30, 2025, in the San Antonio River.

The office identified the man as Zion Cook, 21.

San Antonio police officers said they learned about the body, which was later identified as Cook, when a passerby found him shortly after noon on Monday in the 100 block of Villita Street near Main Plaza.

It is unclear how long Cook had been in the San Antonio River. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma on Cook’s body.

KSAT spoke with nearby residents on Monday, who said they have seen accidents happen along the river before.

“It’s pretty scary," an unidentified resident told KSAT on Monday. “As murky as (the river) is already, you don’t know what’s going on down there.”

The SAPD Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into Cook’s death.

The medical examiner’s office also said Wednesday that it is investigating Cook’s cause and manner of death.

