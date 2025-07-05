‘If you see it coming, it’s too late’: Ex-firefighter shares flood safety tips near Guadalupe River

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Take it from a former firefighter: anyone without experience in high water rescues should keep themselves out of harm’s way.

Debbie, an ex-firefighter who also worked as a Swiftwater Rescue Technician, spoke to KSAT 12 News’ Zaria Oates near the Guadalupe River in Spring Branch.

“I feel like I’m on this side of the traffic, behind the guardrail, and I’m high enough to be safe,” Debbie said on Friday night. “Now, if it gets halfway up this bridge piling, then I might back up a little bit because debris is washing up against this and it’s putting on a strain on the bridge. But it hasn’t gotten to that point.”

The Spring Branch portion of the river is expected to crest at 38 feet early Saturday morning.

During a Friday evening news conference, state and local officials said 25 people have died as a result of the Fourth of July floods: 24 deaths in Kerr County and one more in Kendall County.

As of Friday, 237 people have been evacuated or rescued from the floods, according to the Texas National Guard.

Debbie said that she had been out near the river since before the sun went down.

“I’ve been telling people to stay out of the traffic areas and don’t hang out down there (near a ditch) because if it comes at you quickly, it’s slick,” she said. “There’s a curve in the river upstream from here. So, if you see it coming, it’s too late.”

Debbie said she is keeping an eye on a nearby water gauge to see how high it rises before heading for safety.

“I won’t be standing here if it gets that threatening,” she said. “I’ll notice it before it gets to that point.”

More related coverage of the July 4 floods on KSAT: