Kerrville’s Arcadia Live repurposed from Fourth of July celebration venue to reunification center

KERRVILLE, Texas – The site of a planned Fourth of July celebration has now become a place where loved ones are reunited following a catastrophic flood in Kerr County.

During the county’s Friday afternoon update, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said crews found the bodies of at least 13 people.

Leitha warned that an unknown number of people remain unaccounted for.

The would-be Fourth of July event was set to be held at Arcadia Live, located on Water Street. Currently, Arcadia Live is one of two reunification centers established by Kerr County officials.

A Fort Worth family had a child in a camp located in Kerr County. While they were assured their son’s camp was safe, they saw some disturbing storm video from the area that caused them to make the more-than-four-hour trek to the Hill Country.

Because of closed roads, the parents said they haven’t been able to see their son yet.

“We heard directly from the camp counselor that everyone’s safe, that they’ve been fed and that they’re in good spirits,” the father told KSAT. “We just got another text message, just maybe 10 minutes ago, that said that they’ve airdropped food and water.”

Another woman, who drove down to Kerrville from Dallas, spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera. She said her mother and sister were in a cabin near the river.

At this time, she said that she does not know where her mother and sister are.

