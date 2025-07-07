Man survives near-drowning after nearly 10 minutes submerged at Northwest Side apartment pool Police officers, paramedics say they restored a pulse after performing lifesaving efforts Police respond to a near-drowning call at Sundance Apartment Homes in San Antonio on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Officers said they performed lifesaving efforts and firefighters were able to restore a pulse. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A man nearly drowned in a Northwest Side apartment pool on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers said they responded to a call at Sundance Apartment Homes, where one person had been submerged for nearly 10 minutes.
The department said three officers performed CPR and deployed an automatic external defibrillator until the San Antonio Fire Department arrived.
Paramedics transported the man to the hospital. The victim’s pulse was restored while in transport.
Police said the drowning was accidental, and the responding officers were nominated for a lifesaving award.
