Kerrville officials outline recovery plans after deadly July 4 floods, focusing on infrastructure and debris removal

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville officials provided updates Monday regarding the ongoing recovery and infrastructure repairs following the deadly July 4 floods.

Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes and Executive Director of Public Works & Engineering Stuart Barron outlined the current state of the city’s infrastructure and parks, as well as plans for debris removal during a city council meeting.

Hornes said Kerrville’s water plant sustained significant damage, but noted the city has multiple water sources to rely on.

“Staff are assessing to figure out the best way to move forward to address the damage,” Hornes said.

Kerrville Shreiner Park was evacuated due to flooding, and nearly all city parks remain closed.

Officials are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to establish a temporary debris storage site at the city landfill.

The city plans to use soccer fields to store thousands of cubic yards of tree debris. Residents may be allowed to place debris in front of their homes for pickup by agencies such as the TCEQ or the Texas Department of Transportation. However, this option is still under consideration.

Hornes said this could be a less expensive alternative for debris removal.

Debris cleanup is a countywide challenge, with much of it located on private property. Officials are working to move debris to public land for collection. Center Point has also offered large parcels of land for debris storage.

Several bridges have reopened, including the G Street Bridge and the Francisco Lemos Bridge. However, Bear Creek Bridge remains closed due to a missing section.

Barron said TxDOT is responsible for assessing and repairing damage to most bridges except for the G Street Bridge, which is owned by the city. That bridge has guardrail damage and subsided sidewalks.

Hornes added that Kerrville could rely on well water for up to a year if necessary, since the city’s water plant was damaged in the floods.

Hornes expressed confidence that the soccer fields will provide enough space for debris storage during cleanup efforts.

The city continues to coordinate with state agencies and county officials to restore services and infrastructure as quickly and safely as possible.

Related coverage on KSAT