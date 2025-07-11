Man drives 24 hours to bring crosses and hope to Texas Hill Country flood survivors

KERRVILLE, Texas – A towering wall of flowers, notes and tributes has become a solemn place of remembrance in Kerrville, where families are gathering to mourn those lost in the recent catastrophic floods in the Hill Country.

Among the mourners is Dan Beazley, a man who drove 24 hours from Michigan to deliver large wooden crosses and messages of hope.

“The message of the cross is one of hope, healing, peace, and love,” Beazley said while standing next to the memorial, where he spent time praying and talking with grieving visitors.

Beazley, who has traveled to disaster scenes across the country, said the devastation in this Texas community is unlike anything he’s witnessed.

“I’ve been to tornadoes and hurricanes. Floods in Kentucky, multiple tornado situations,” Beazley said. “But this is the worst.”

On Thursday, Beazley was able to reach Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River, where he erected an even larger cross.

He said his goal was to give the community something lasting.

“So, when the roads eventually open, we were able to build a small memorial so people can go there as well,” Beazley said. “Because this one (on the fence) will eventually come down, but that will be there permanently. We just wanted to leave a piece of our love for the community.”

Beazley is one of many who have come to pay their respects and leave tokens of remembrance.

