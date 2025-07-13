Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Search underway for swimmer believed to have drowned at Calaveras Lake

Search efforts have shifted to recovery at Calaveras Lake

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Calaveras Lake pictured on March 3, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man believed to have drowned at Calaveras Lake on Sunday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old man was swimming near a boat dock when he went underwater at around 11 a.m.

Recommended Videos

BCSO and San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene to search for the man by boat.

BCSO spokeswoman Sandra Pickell and SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said the search has since transitioned into a recovery operation.

County and state agencies will continue to search for the man’s body, Arrington said.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...