Search underway for swimmer believed to have drowned at Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man believed to have drowned at Calaveras Lake on Sunday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old man was swimming near a boat dock when he went underwater at around 11 a.m.

BCSO and San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene to search for the man by boat.

BCSO spokeswoman Sandra Pickell and SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said the search has since transitioned into a recovery operation.

County and state agencies will continue to search for the man’s body, Arrington said.

