Ford recalls over 850,000 vehicles due to safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular carmakers are recalling certain vehicles due to safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain vehicles may include hazards such as ripped airbags, delayed headlights and a failing low-pressure fuel pump.

Here’s a list of the recalled vehicles:

Ford

Over 850,000 of Ford’s vehicles are being recalled due to a low-pressure fuel pump that can cause an engine stall while driving.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include:

2021-2023

Bronco

Explorer

Lincoln Aviator

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

F-550 SD

2021 to 2022

Lincoln Navigator

Mustang

F-150

2022

Expedition

Notification letters informing owners of the risk will be mailed on Monday. Another letter will be sent out when the accommodation is made available, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

The company’s number for this recall is 25S75.

You can find the recall information here.

Jaguar Land Rover

Over 20,000 of Jaguar’s Range Rover Evoque vehicles from 2021 to 2025 are being recalled due to faulty passenger airbags..

The NHTSA said the airbag module can be replaced for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on Aug. 29. Owners can contact Land Rover’s customer service line at 800-637-6837, the NHTSA said.

Land Rover’s number for this recall is N945.

You can find the recall information here.

PACCAR

PACCAR is recalling over 56,500 motor trucks for issues with their headlights. The headlights may be dim, delayed or unsteady, according to the company.

Models affected include:

2025-2026

Kenworth T280

L770

2024-2026

Kenworth T480

W990

Peterbilt 536

537

589

2023-2026

Kenworth T380

T680

T880

Peterbilt 520

548

567

579

2025

Kenworth T180

Peterbilt 535

Car owners can receive a fix for free but PACCAR has not yet provided a recall notification schedule, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220.

PACCAR’s number for this recall is 25PACF.

You can find the recall information here.

