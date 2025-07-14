Join KSAT 12 News for a community town hall and have your questions answered

The free town hall will be held July 23 at Santikos Casa Blanca.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 News is excited to engage with the community at an upcoming town hall event.

The town hall will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, at Santikos Casa Blanca located at 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway.

This free event invites members of the community to gather with us and discuss how to receive KSAT content, address signal issues and ask questions.

Seats are limited, so those interested in attending should register in advance.

Anyone who would like to secure a spot can do so by clicking here.

This town hall offers a valuable opportunity for viewers to engage directly with KSAT and share their feedback.

The event aims to improve the viewing experience and address any concerns related to KSAT’s broadcasts.