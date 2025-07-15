Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
97º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Over $500K in heroin found hidden in tortilla presses, candy dispensers at Texas-Mexico border

The combined weight of the heroin was 26.96 pounds, according to border officials

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The alleged heroin had an estimated street value of $517,072. (Copyright 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $500,000 in heroin concealed inside tortilla presses and candy dispensers at the Texas-Mexico border, according to a news release.

The seizure occurred on July 9 at the Camino Real International Bridge during the inspection of a Dodge pickup truck.

Recommended Videos

The use of inspection equipment as well as a K-9 unit led to the discovery of six heroin packages with a combined weight of 26.96 pounds, the release stated.

The heroin, which had an estimated street value of $517,072, was hidden inside tortilla presses and candy dispensers, border officials said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested the driver and the passenger of the pickup truck, according to the release.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...