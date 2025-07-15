Over $500K in heroin found hidden in tortilla presses, candy dispensers at Texas-Mexico border

(Copyright 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $500,000 in heroin concealed inside tortilla presses and candy dispensers at the Texas-Mexico border, according to a news release.

The seizure occurred on July 9 at the Camino Real International Bridge during the inspection of a Dodge pickup truck.

The use of inspection equipment as well as a K-9 unit led to the discovery of six heroin packages with a combined weight of 26.96 pounds, the release stated.

The heroin, which had an estimated street value of $517,072, was hidden inside tortilla presses and candy dispensers, border officials said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested the driver and the passenger of the pickup truck, according to the release.

