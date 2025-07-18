The Alamo acquires original bike from ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’

On X, The Alamo announced that it has acquired the red bike from “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo announced that it has acquired the red bike from “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

In a social post on Friday, The Alamo said the original stunt bike used in “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” starring Paul Reubens, will be permanently displayed in the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

The museum is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

Later this year, fans will be able to see it inside the Ralston Family Collection Center for a limited time, according to the social post.

The Alamo also announced it will host a free public screening of the film in the newly reopened Plaza de Valero. Details have not been released.

“Until then, don’t worry… the bike will be stored for safekeeping. Maybe in the basement,” the post read.

The bike was acquired in honor of the movie’s 40th anniversary. The film follows Pee-wee Hermann on his quest to find his stolen red bike.

Just announced on @CBSMornings! In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure this summer, the Alamo has officially acquired the original screen-used stunt bike from the film! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/C6shYnJTgy — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) July 18, 2025

According to People, the bike went up for auction in May.

It was sold to a private collector for $125,000, though it was originally expected to sell for between $30,000 and $60,000.

The bike was up for sale along with other film memorabilia such as props from “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars,” headphones worn by Steven Spielberg on the set of “Jurassic Park” and more.

