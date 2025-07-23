District 2 councilman McKee-Rodriguez announces birth of baby girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez announced the birth of his baby on Tuesday.

McKee-Rodriguez’s baby girl, named “Sarai,” was born on July 22, according to a social media post.

“She arrived in her own time, with quiet strength and a gaze that stilled us,” McKee-Rodriguez said, in part. “She’s healthy, safe, and already showing us who she is: curious, calm, and full of fire.”

In May, McKee-Rodriguez announced that he and his husband were expecting the baby on Instagram.

In that post, he said he would take an eight-week leave of absence to take care of the baby.

This is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 and end on Oct. 1, as per the City’s parental leave policy.

The leave of absence will take place during the City Council budget session, where councilmembers review proposals for numerous city departments with the San Antonio mayor, including Public Works, Animal Care Services, Human Services and police from mid-August to mid-September.

“I know how important it is that District 2 has a voice at every decision-making table,” McKee-Rodriguez said, in part. “That’s why, during my temporary leave, I’ll be requesting the appointment of an Interim-Councilmember to serve in my place.”

The District 2 councilman informed constituents in that statement that he planned to communicate and “stay connected” during his absence, as well as attend events whenever possible.

In June, the City Council unanimously voted to select Leo Castilo to serve as the interim District 2 council member while McKee-Rodriguez is on leave.

Castillo is a social media and marketing manager for Thrive Youth Center.

The vote was a historic one, according to McKee-Rodriguez, due to Castillo being the first openly transgender man to serve as a public official in Texas.

“I think this just definitely highlights the fact that, you know, trans people are people, and we deserve every opportunity like anybody else,” Castillo told reporters. “And so, I’m just really excited to sit with that and celebrate that with my community.”

Castillo was sworn in after the vote on June 12, but he will not begin officially serving as an interim councilmember until McKee-Rodriguez begins his parental leave on Aug. 1.