Texas A&M University’s mascot, Reveille X, has eye removed after glaucoma diagnosis

(Sam Craft, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Texas A&M mascot Reveille X sits on Kyle Field during a presentation in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Reveille X, Texas A&M University’s mascot, underwent eye surgery on Wednesday after being diagnosed with glaucoma, according to a news release.

During the procedure at the university’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Reveille X had her eye removed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Recommended Videos

The release stated that the eye was removed after the veterinary team found signs of abnormal tissue.

Reveille X will continue to receive care from the university’s veterinary specialists on the road to recovery.

Read also: