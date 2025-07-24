Deadline extended for SNAP recipients in Texas to apply for food replacement benefits

SAN ANTONIO – The deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in recent catastrophic flooding has been extended, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

In a news release, Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to extend the deadline to Aug. 18.

The extension applies to SNAP recipients in 26 counties, including newly added Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had previously approved replacement benefits for SNAP recipients in the following counties:

Bandera

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Coke

Comal

Concho

Gillespie

Guadalupe

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Llano

Mason

McCulloch

Menard

Reeves

San Saba

Tom Green

Travis

Williamson

Replacement benefits will be added to recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days of approval.

SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling 2-1-1, selecting a preferred language and then option 7. They may also download Form H1855, which is the affidavit for nonreceipt or destroyed SNAP benefits, from the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839.

Hot food purchases with Lone Star Cards are allowed in 33 counties through Aug. 14. Eligible hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items and other items that are hot at the point of sale. SNAP recipients do not need to take any action to receive this benefit.

Texans affected by any disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information. To find local resources such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.

