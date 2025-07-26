Mary’s daily grind: Morning coffee on Ventura Beach before Dallas Cowboys opening ceremony

OXNARD, Calif. – KSAT 12’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, paused on the eve of the opening ceremony.

This week, KSAT Sports Now introduced “Mary’s Daily Grind,” a new segment featuring KSAT 12’s Mary Rominger, where she shares a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys’ training camp experience.

Check out the video above as Mary and KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez share what a Dallas Cowboys off-day looks like, including a pit stop at a beachfront coffee spot.

Related KSAT coverage