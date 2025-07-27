Nonprofit provides school supplies to 400 San Antonio military children ahead of new school year

SAN ANTONIO – One national nonprofit is helping local military children start the school year off strong.

On Saturday, Operation Homefront delivered 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children in San Antonio.

The giveaway is part of the nonprofit’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The program distributes thousands of backpacks nationwide, helping military families with the cost of school supplies and creating a sense of community for students heading back to class.

Military children typically change schools six to nine times from kindergarten to graduation.

For many military families, school shopping can be extra challenging, often coming right after a major move while dealing with deployments or training.

Brittany Garfield, a military wife and mother of four, said Saturday’s event “makes a difference” for her family.

“People like Operation Homefront are dedicating their time and volunteering to provide for us military families, and we just appreciate it,” Garfield said.

Read also: