Over 120,000 Chrysler vehicles recalled due to improper head restraints

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The Chrysler logo is on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 11, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN ANTONIO – According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), several automakers are pulling certain models due to safety concerns.

Potential hazards include problems with the head restraints, airbags and instrument display panel.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Chrysler

Chrysler is pulling around 121,398 of its 2023 to 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles because the second-row seat head restraints may not lock in the upright positions.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect and replace both head restraints as necessary. The NHTSA said notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 5.

Owners can contact Chrysler’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

The NHTSA said Chrysler’s number for this recall is 20C.

You can find the recall information here.

Winnebago Industries

Approximately 2,119 Winnebago RVs are being recalled because damaged wires may prevent the airbags from deploying, thereby increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Affected models include:

2025-2026

Revel Sport

2024-2025

Vita

2025

Porto

Adventure Wagon

2024-2026

View

Revel

Navion

Ekko

Dealers will inspect and reroute the wiring for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 19.

Owners can contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.

Winnebago’s number for this recall is 199, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Hyundai Motor America

Around 4,754 of Hyundai’s Genesis 2023 to 2025 G90 and GV60 vehicles are being recalled.

According to the NHTSA, this is because a software error may cause the instrument panel display to fail to show critical information, such as the speedometer or warning lights.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The display software will be repaired through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 15.

Owners can contact Genesis customer service at 844-340-9741.

The NHTSA said Hyundai’s number for this recall is 027G.

You can find the recall information here.

American Manufacturing Operations

AMO is recalling approximately 2,294 of its 2025 AMO Utility trailers because the shackle nuts securing the axle may loosen, causing the axle to detach from the trailer and posing an increased crash hazard.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

AMO will install new shackle nuts for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 5.

Owners can contact AMO customer service at 1-419-269-1560, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.