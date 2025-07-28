RECALL ROUNDUP: Burst-proof hoses, Minecraft slap bracelets and Frigidaire minifridges

SAN ANTONIO – Several brands are recalling certain products due to safety concerns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Products like Winston hoses, Innovative Designs Minecraft slap bracelets and Frigidaire-brand minifridges are being pulled due to hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Winston Burst-Proof Hoses

Winston is recalling around 3.6 million of their HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof hoses because the hoses can burst, posing a potential impact hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company has received at least 222 reports of the hose bursting, resulting in at least 29 injuries.

The injuries include two sprains, one bone bruise and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing when the hoses burst.

The hoses were sold in-store and online at Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Do It Best, Target, Walmart, Amazon and other places nationwide from January 2021 to April 2025.

If you have one, the CPSC said you should stop using it immediately.

Owners who purchased the hose from Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Walmart, or Do It Best should return it to the store to receive a refund.

Otherwise, the CPSC said they should contact Winston Products for a refund by completing the online form.

You can find the recall information here.

Innovate Designs Slap Bracelet

Around 75,900 of Innovative Design’s Minecraft Light-up Slap Ruler Bracelets are being pulled because the button cell battery can be easily accessed by children, posing a serious injury risk.

While no injuries have been reported, the company has received one report of the battery separating from the toy.

These were sold at Walmart stores nationwide from March to May 2025.

The CPSC said anyone with this bracelet should stop using it and keep it out of children’s reach.

To receive a refund, contact the company and send a picture of the disposal to their email address at info@innovativenyc.com

You can find the recall information here.

Curtis International Minifridges

Approximately 634,000 Curtis International Frigidaire-brand Minifridges are being recalled due to a potential short-circuiting issue that could cause them to ignite, posing a fire risk.

There have been 26 reports of the minifridges sparking, smoking, overheating, melting and catching fire.

Two people reported smoke inhalation injuries, and property damages have totaled over $700,000, the CPSC said.

These were sold at Walmart stores, both online and in-store nationwide, as well as on Amazon from January 2020 to December 2023.

If you have one, you should stop using it and follow the instructions on the company’s website to receive a refund.

The minifridge should be disposed of in accordance with local and state regulations, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.