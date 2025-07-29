Some La Michocana, Helados Mexico products recalled for undeclared milk

SAN ANTONIO – Tropicale Foods is recalling certain ice cream products because of an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specific Helados Mexico and La Michocana products contain undeclared milk, which could cause a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

The company conducted an audit of all product labels, which led to the voluntary recall. While the ingredient list includes “cream,” it does not say the common name of “milk.”

One illness has been reported as of this writing, the FDA said.

These were sold at retail locations nationwide, such as Walmart, Dollar Tree, La Michocana stores and Walgreens.

If you have this product and have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, the FDA is advising you not to consume it and throw it away.

If you have questions, you can call the company at 909-563-3090 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Find the recall information here to learn if your product is affected.