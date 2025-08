SAN ANTONIO – A fire erupted at Capitol Cement on the Northeast Side in the early hours of Friday morning, prompting a response from 33 San Antonio Fire Department Units.

The fire at the cement plant on Nacogdoches Road, near Wurzbach Parkway, began around 2 a.m.

San Antonio officials said the fire reportedly started on the fourth or fifth level of the building, sparked by a dust-producing machine.

Everyone inside was evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported.