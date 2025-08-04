Freeze-dried fruit sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, FDA says

‘Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit’ packs were sold in several states last month, including Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is voluntarily recalling certain freeze-dried fruit packs due to a possible Listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Variety Packs” sold last month are being pulled because they could pose a serious health risk.

The FDA said the affected packs were sold in 42 states, including Texas.

No illnesses have been reported as of this writing. The problem was discovered after internal testing of the company’s products, the FDA said.

The packs were sold in 15-count boxes from July 1 to July 25 at Sam’s Club stores.

If you have one, the FDA said you can throw it away and visit any Sam’s Club store for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can contact the company’s customer service line at 770-387-0451 from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

According to the FDA, Listeria can cause fatal infections in children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as severe headaches, high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria is a particular risk to pregnant women because it can cause stillbirths or miscarriages.