9-year-old girl raises nearly $3K with keychain sales to support Kerrville Pets Alive

Grayson Gonzalez has made over 200 keychains to help animals affected by the Hill Country floods

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

BOERNE, Texas – A 9-year-old girl from Boerne has raised nearly $3,000 in keychain sales to help animals affected by the Hill Country floods.

Since July 4, Grayson Gonzalez has made more than 200 keychains. She said all of the donations will be given to Kerrville Pets Alive, an organization helping the search for missing pets to reunite families with their animals.

“I wanted to do something,” Gonzalez said. “I wanted help, and so I thought I could make little keychains.”

The soon-to-be fourth grader said she can make up to four keychains an hour using a 3D printer she got for Christmas and her family’s iPad.

Each keychain is in the shape of Texas and has the word “strong” engraved into it.

“My goal is to help all these pets get home,” Gonzalez said.

Kerrville Pets Alive posted about Gonzalez’s keychains on Facebook.

“We have been touched by many youth efforts to support us during this challenging time for our community,” the post said, in part.

