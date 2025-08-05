Man dies at community pool in northeast Bexar County, sheriff’s office says Authorities said there were no signs of foul play A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive at a northeast Bexar County community pool, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive at a northeast Bexar County community pool, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders found the man just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the pool in the 13700 block of Abbott Place, which is located near Interstate 10 and FM 1518 in St. Hedwig.
BCSO said the man was pronounced dead after first responders attempted to save his life.
At this time, a BCSO spokesperson said there were no signs of foul play.
