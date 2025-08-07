Bat found at Tanger Outlet Mall in San Marcos tests positive for rabies, city says

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The city of San Marcos is warning residents of a possible rabies exposure after a bat found at Tanger Outlet Mall tested positive for the virus.

According to a city news release, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, San Marcos Animal Services received a report of a live bat on the ground in front of Le Creuset.

The bat was safely collected and sent to a lab in Austin, where it tested positive for rabies, the release said.

Rabies is a deadly virus that spreads through saliva and can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets and humans. The release urges anyone who comes into contact with a rabid animal to seek post-exposure treatment immediately.

Post-exposure treatment consists of a series of injections and, if provided soon after a bite or exposure, “is effective at preventing the virus from spreading,” the release said.

“If you see a wild animal, especially one acting strangely or found in an unusual location like the middle of a sidewalk, do not touch it,” the release said. “Instead, call Animal Services and trained officers will respond to address the animal.”

A witness said they saw a group of teenagers touching the bat, but the group left before animal protection officers arrived, the release said.

San Marcos Animal Services is seeking information to help identify the teenagers or any other people who may have come into contact with the bat.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the bat should call 512-805-2655 as soon as possible to receive medical treatment.

The release reminds pet owners to vaccinate pets, which is required under state law and San Marcos City Ordinance. For city resources, including low-cost rabies vaccination options for pets, click here.

