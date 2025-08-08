Harlandale ISD moves closer to total control, advances to TEA observation status

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlandale Independent School District has taken a step toward full local control by moving from direct oversight by a Texas Education Agency conservator to observation status.

The observation period, which went into effect on Wednesday, acknowledges Harlandale’s progress in addressing issues of governance and financial accountability, the South Side district said in a news release.

Harlandale was placed under the oversight of a TEA-appointed conservator in February 2020, after allegations surfaced regarding how the district handled certain contracts, nepotism and violating the Open Meetings Act.

>> TEA releases grades on San Antonio-area public schools, districts for 2022-23 academic year

Since then, the district said it has taken steps to implement corrective actions, including strengthening financial management, board training and making sure it is adhering to state regulations.

The observation period, which could end as early as September 2025, allows the TEA to monitor the district’s continued compliance and governance practices.

The conservator will remain in place to observe the board, district leadership and overall operations and provide guidance.

“This change is the result of the trust and hard work shared by our board, staff and community,” Harlandale ISD Superintendent Gerardo Soto said in a news release. “Every improvement we’ve made has been driven by one purpose: to create the best possible learning environment for every student who walks our halls. We will continue building on that momentum with a clear focus on what matters most, our students.”

The district said it will continue to work with the TEA “with the ultimate goal of being fully released from state oversight.”

TEA takeovers are nothing new to San Antonio districts.

In February, the TEA announced its takeover of South San Antonio ISD board of trustees and appointed a new superintendent after years of malfunction and political infighting amid the elected board.