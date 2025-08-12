Voters to consider $495 million bond proposal for NEISD in November election

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District’s (NEISD) board of trustees voted on Wednesday night to call for a bond election on Nov. 4.

The proposed bond package includes security upgrades, new school buses, and repairs to aging facilities and systems such as HVAC and plumbing.

Recommended Videos

NEISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika said the district’s bond proposal came after a two-year process led by the district’s Facilities Steering Committee, which is made up of community members, parents and employees.

According to the district’s website, the committee was established this past school year. They serve as an advisory body to the superintendent and board.

The committee is responsible for developing comprehensive plans that reflect the priorities of students, staff, parents, taxpayers and district stakeholders.

Voters must be registered and live within NEISD boundaries to vote in the November election.

The last day to register is Oct. 6, and early voting begins on Oct. 20.

Read also