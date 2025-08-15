Families, community members remember 13 victims lost in Perrin Beitel flood

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials, community members and families remembered the 13 lives lost during the June Perrin Beitel flood in a vigil Thursday night.

Family members shared how the tragedy has changed their lives and outlook.

Tyson Tufono, the son of Matthew Angel Tufono, said his father celebrated his 51st birthday the day before being swept away at Perrin Beitel Road.

The June 12 flood was historic in many ways. With 13 people killed, it was one of the deadliest in San Antonio. It was also the 10th rainiest day in its history.

Fifteen cars were swept away in the area of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel. Eleven people died in the area where Beitel Creek flows under Loop 410.

Bexar County officials said they plan to address issues that contributed to the tragedy.

Leaders also declared June 12, the day of the devastating Perrin Beitel flood, a day of remembrance for the 13 victims killed.

Read also: