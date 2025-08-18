Ford recalls over 21,000 vehicles due to headlight failure

This photo provided by Lincoln shows the 2025 Nautilus SUV. It's available with a hybrid powertrain that makes 310 horsepower and gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers are recalling certain vehicles due to serious safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), certain models have issues with headlights, rear axle hubs and brakes.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

Approximately 21,765 of the company’s vehicles are being recalled because the headlights may fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Affected vehicles include the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach-E and Mustang vehicles, the NHTSA said.

On Nautilus vehicles, the condition may also cause the rear taillight, turn signal and rear position light to fail.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

The NHTSA stated that dealers will inspect and replace the LED Driver Module as necessary at no cost.

Notification letters letting owners know of the risk will be sent on Aug. 25, and second letters will be sent once the full remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C39.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford is also recalling 103,174 of its 2023 to 2025 F-150 vehicles because damaged axle hub spines may cause a vehicle rollaway when in park or loss of drive power.

The NHTSA said this only applies to F-150 vehicles with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will replace the affected assemblies for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent in phases from Monday, Aug. 18, to May 22, 2026.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S82, expanding a previous recall under NHTSA number 23V896.

You can find the recall information here.

Additionally, 41,875 of Ford’s 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles are being recalled because the rearview camera can become distorted or blank, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera and its harness for free. Interim letters notifying owners of the risk will be sent on Monday, while a second notice will be sent once the final remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S83.

You can find the recall information here.

For all of these recalls from Ford, owners can contact 1-866-436-7332.

Jaguar Land Rover

Around 121,509 of Land Rover’s 2014 to 2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles are being recalled because the suspension arm may detach, which could cause the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect and replace the affected parts as necessary for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Sept. 30, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Land Rover’s customer service at 1-800-637-6837.

The company’s numbers for this recall are D019, N759, D041 and D027. This expands and replaces a previous recall under the NHTSA number 24V840.

You can find the recall information here.

Nissan

The company is pulling 13,719 of its 2025 Nissan Frontier vehicles because the daytime running lights may dim unexpectedly when the engine cycles from off to on after being in idle mode.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the engine software for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on Sept. 17. Owners can contact Nissan’s customer service at 800-647-7261.

The company’s number for this recall is R25C3.

You can find the recall information here.

International Motors

Around 21,297 of International’s vehicles and buses are being recalled because the brake pressure switch may overheat the circuit and increase the risk of fire when driving or parked.

According to the NHTSA, affected vehicles include:

2016-2023

IC Bus CESB School Buses

The recall number for this is 25510. Any vehicles repaired under recall number 23V398 will need to have the new remedy completed. You can find the recall information here.

2018

International 4000 Series 4300

2017-2025

MV

2018-2024

1300 FBC

2018-2025

IC Bus TC

2024-2025

IC Bus CECB

The recall number for these models is 25509. Any vehicles repaired under the recall number 23V397 will need to have the new remedy completed, the NHTSA said. You can find the recall information here.

For all models, dealers will install a silicone black jumper harness for free.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is completed.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Sept. 29.

Owners can contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825.