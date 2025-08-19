Retired Marine’s mobile barbershop stolen weeks before free haircut event

SAN ANTONIO – A local man known for giving back to his community is now the one in need after his custom-built mobile barbershop was stolen from a storage facility.

Keith Harris, a retired Marine and professional barber, transformed a recreational vehicle into a fully functioning mobile barbershop.

Through his business, Mobile Kings Barbershop, Harris has traveled across San Antonio, providing free haircuts to veterans, children from single-parent homes and people experiencing homelessness.

“Get your haircut, it boosts your confidence,” Harris said. “You look good, you feel good. It’s always a great feeling for a barber to give a good haircut.”

His passion is personal. Harris said he knows what it’s like to not be able to afford a haircut.

“I’ve been in that position before — coming up and not having enough money to get your haircut, trying to figure out who’s going to cut your hair,” he said.

Harris discovered the RV was missing last week when he went to retrieve it from Devon Self Storage, where he had been keeping it.

“My stomach just dropped,” he said. “I was like, there’s no way someone took this mobile barbershop out of this facility with all the cameras that are here.”

Adding to his frustration, Harris said staff at the facility told him the security gate had been broken for weeks.

“At least reach out to the people who are paying you monthly to have their stuff stored here to let them know their stuff is at risk,” Harris said.

San Antonio police confirmed they are investigating the theft.

When a KSAT crew went to the facility’s office, it was closed. KSAT reached out by phone, and a representative from Devon’s corporate office said the issue would be escalated to a supervisor but did not offer further comment.

Out of several thousand dollars and months of work, Harris said the hardest part is the uncertainty of how he’ll be able to continue helping others. He had committed to providing free haircuts at a church event on Oct. 18.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen now with the shop being gone,” he said. “I’m going to have to figure out something, because I still want to be able to go there and help out.”

Anyone with information about the stolen RV is asked to contact San Antonio police.

