Parent reacts to ruling that temporarily blocks Texas law requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Rabbi Mara Nathan of Temple Beth-El is one of several parents suing the state regarding its new law that would require Texas public schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled to temporarily block the law, which was set to take effect on Sept. 1.

“I am absolutely delighted with the judge’s decision,” Nathan said.

Parents of students in several Texas school districts — including Alamo Heights, North East, Northside and Lackland Independent School Districts — asked for the injunction, arguing it imposed on their religious beliefs.

The law itself impacts an estimated 5.5 million students, but the ruling only directly applies to those districts listed in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs hope other schools will adhere to the judge’s ruling.

Nathan said she doesn’t believe any religious doctrine should be posted on the walls of a secular classroom.

“For those of us who choose to have our children in public schools, we believe strongly that being in a space that’s multicultural is a great way to raise strong and culturally aware citizens of our city and of our state. ... If it were a Jewish doctrine, I would be opposed to it, as well,” Nathan said.

Nathan said she is “grateful” to see other ministers and religious people supporting the lawsuit.

“I’m just really grateful for the legal support and also the support of so many people in the community who have reached out to say that they really appreciate that we’ve taken this particular stand to protect our children and their space and to keep the public school a secular space for them,” Nathan said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement through his office in response to Wednesday’s ruling.

“The Ten Commandments are a cornerstone of our moral and legal heritage, and their presence in classrooms serves as a reminder of the values that guide responsible citizenship,” Paxton said. “Texas will always defend our right to uphold the foundational principles that have built this nation, and I will absolutely be appealing this flawed decision.”

Nathan said she will continue to fight the law whatever happens, but she hopes this is the end.

“If it’s not, then we’ll stay committed to standing by this cause,” Nathan said. “I didn’t get involved in this suit lightly, and I feel very passionately about it — for myself, for my child, for all the children that I know are affected by this particular law.”

If appealed, the case will go to the Fifth Circuit of Appeals and could makes its way to the Supreme Court.

