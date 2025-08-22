District 10 councilman says he will ‘consider’ run for US Congress

SAN ANTONIO – Just months after winning a reelection bid, District 10 councilman Marc Whyte may have his eyes on another elected office.

In a text message exchange with KSAT on Friday, Whyte confirmed he is thinking about running for Texas’ U.S. House District 35 seat — provided a new proposed map for the district is confirmed.

“(I) have had multiple calls from folks encouraging it,” Whyte texted KSAT on Friday. “Listening to everything, but focused on D10 (District 10) residents.”

When pressed further, Whyte confirmed his interest in the seat.

“Always listen(ing) and consider everything,” Whyte later texted KSAT.

The Texas Tribune first reported on Whyte’s interest in the congressional seat.

Whyte said he lives within the proposed map change.

As it is currently drawn, the state’s congressional seat for District 35 is occupied by Congressman Greg Casar (D-Austin). The district encompasses downtown San Antonio and northeast Bexar County, as well as portions of Comal, Hays and Travis counties.

Much of the district currently runs along Interstate 35.

Texas' 35th congressional district currently stretches from San Antonio to north of Austin (Texas Legislative Council)

Below is the proposed map for Texas’ 35th Congressional District and other adjacent districts.

Under the latest redistricting maps, Texas' 35th congressional district would move to the east of San Antonio instead of stretching past Austin. (Texas Legislative Council)

Lloyd Doggett, the congressman representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District, said he would not seek reelection for the seat on Thursday, paving the way for Casar to run for that seat.

Three months ago, Whyte was reelected to the District 10 seat on San Antonio’s city council with a healthy 69% of the vote (8,552 votes).

Challenger Roy Anthony came in second with 12% of the vote.

