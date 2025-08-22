Love this Netflix hit? Here’s where you can see it in San Antonio-area theaters this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the Netflix summer hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won’t want to miss this event.
For a few days only, movie theaters are screening a special sing-along version of the film across the United States, including San Antonio.
The streamer said that the limited theatrical event is to celebrate “KPop Demon Hunters,” which is currently the streamer’s second-most watched original film ever.
Tickets went on sale beginning on Aug. 14, Netflix said.
Here’s where you can watch the sing-along event, according to the event’s website.
Aug. 23
- Regal Alamo Quarry - 255 East Basse Road
- Cinemark Movies 16 - 5063 Northwest Loop 410
- Santikos Galaxy - 2938 Northeast Loop 410
- Regal Northwoods - 17640 Henderson Pass
- Santikos Embassy 14 - 13707 Embassy Row
- Regal Huebner Oaks - 11075 West Interstate 10
- Santikos Northwest 14 - 7600 Interstate 10 West
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak - 22806 U.S. Highway 281
- Santikos Palladium IMAX - 17703 Interstate 10 West
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge
- Santikos Mayan Palace - 1918 Southwest Military Drive
- City Base Cinemas San Antonio - 2623 Southeast Military Drive
- Santikos Westlakes - 1255 Southwest Loop 410
- Cinemark McCreless Market - 4224 South New Braunfels Avenue
- Santikos Silverado - 11505 West Loop 1604
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North - 618 Northwest Loop 410
- Santikos Casa Blanca - 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway
- Regal Live Oak - 7901 Pat Booker Road
- EVO Entertainment Schertz - 18658 Interstate 35 North
- Santikos Cibolo - 18124 Interstate 35
August 24
- Regal Alamo Quarry - 255 East Basse Road
- Cinemark Movies 16 - 5063 Northwest Loop 410
- Santikos Galaxy - 2938 NE Loop 410
- Regal Northwoods - 17640 Henderson Pass
- Santikos Embassy 14 - 13707 Embassy Row
- Regal Huebner Oaks - 11075 West Interstate 10
- Santikos Northwest 14 - 7600 Interstate 10 West
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak - 22806 U.S. Highway 281
- Santikos Palladium IMAX - 17703 Interstate 10 West
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge
- Santikos Mayan Palace - 1918 Southwest Military Drive
- City Base Cinema 10 - 2623 Southeast Military Drive
- Santikos Westlakes - 1255 Southwest Loop 410
- Cinemark McCreless Market - 4224 South New Braunfels Avenue
- Santikos Silverado - 11505 West Loop 1604
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North - 618 Northwest Loop 410
- Santikos Casa Blanca - 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway
- Regal Live Oak - 7901 Pat Booker Road
- EVO Entertainment Schertz - 18658 Interstate 35 North
- Santikos Cibolo - 18124 Interstate 35
- Flix Brewhouse - 845 Loop 1604
August 25
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge
August 26
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge
August 27
- Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge