Love this Netflix hit? Here’s where you can see it in San Antonio-area theaters this weekend

This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the Netflix summer hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won’t want to miss this event.

For a few days only, movie theaters are screening a special sing-along version of the film across the United States, including San Antonio.

The streamer said that the limited theatrical event is to celebrate “KPop Demon Hunters,” which is currently the streamer’s second-most watched original film ever.

Tickets went on sale beginning on Aug. 14, Netflix said.

Here’s where you can watch the sing-along event, according to the event’s website.

Aug. 23

August 24

Regal Alamo Quarry - 255 East Basse Road

Cinemark Movies 16 - 5063 Northwest Loop 410

Santikos Galaxy - 2938 NE Loop 410

Regal Northwoods - 17640 Henderson Pass

Santikos Embassy 14 - 13707 Embassy Row

Regal Huebner Oaks - 11075 West Interstate 10

Santikos Northwest 14 - 7600 Interstate 10 West

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak - 22806 U.S. Highway 281

Santikos Palladium IMAX - 17703 Interstate 10 West

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge

Santikos Mayan Palace - 1918 Southwest Military Drive

City Base Cinema 10 - 2623 Southeast Military Drive

Santikos Westlakes - 1255 Southwest Loop 410

Cinemark McCreless Market - 4224 South New Braunfels Avenue

Santikos Silverado - 11505 West Loop 1604

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North - 618 Northwest Loop 410

Santikos Casa Blanca - 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway

Regal Live Oak - 7901 Pat Booker Road

EVO Entertainment Schertz - 18658 Interstate 35 North

Santikos Cibolo - 18124 Interstate 35

Flix Brewhouse - 845 Loop 1604

August 25

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge

August 26

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX - 2828 Cinema Ridge

August 27