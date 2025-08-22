Santa Clara Chief Marshal arrested again, accused of abusing position

Santa Clara Chief Marshal Jerry Airola was indicted by a grand jury for abuse of official position, according to a warrant obtained by KSAT.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Santa Clara Chief Marshal was arrested for a second time for abusing his official position, according to a warrant obtained by KSAT.

In a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office social media post, Chief Marshal Jerry Airola was indicted by a grand jury for abuse of official position. His indictment has not yet been made available.

Recommended Videos

This is the second time Airola has been arrested on charges related to abusing his position in two years, according to previous KSAT reporting.

According to a March 2024 indictment, Airola faced multiple charges — including misuse of official information, official oppression and unauthorized obtaining of criminal history record information.

The 2024 indictment also accused Airola of unlawfully detaining or arresting three people in August 2022. According to the Seguin Gazette, he was acquitted on this charge in June.

Airola was also accused in the 2024 affidavit of using his access to non-public information to compile reports and use them to threaten what appears to be a married man and woman in June 2021.

In March 2022, Airola was accused of obtaining the same woman’s criminal history in “an unauthorized manner,” according to the 2024 affidavit.

A verdict has not yet been reached in the other cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: