Suspect in death of SAISD student shot self in Laredo, airlifted to San Antonio hospital, police say

LAREDO, Texas – A suspect wanted in the death of San Antonio Independent School District student Simon Cuevas is believed to have shot himself at a home in Laredo, according to police.

Laredo police told KSAT Investigates that police were called for an attempted suicide at 4 a.m. Friday, when Caesar Tijerina, 20, shot himself in the head.

Tijerina was taken to a hospital in Laredo and then airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Tijerina was wanted for capital murder in the shooting of Cuevas, 14.

On April 16, SAPD and San Antonio ISD officers found Cuevas with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy, according to an arrest affidavit. Cuevas was later transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Authorities arrested Fernando Flores, 18, last week and charged him with capital murder of a person older than 10 years old but younger than 15 years old in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Mugshot for Fernando Flores (Bexar County Jail)

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed the group of five suspects following him as he left school. Previous KSAT reporting indicated that he attended an alternative program at Brewer Academy.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to the affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his shooting death.

Another suspect, whose identity cannot be released due to his age, is still at large. That suspect is also wanted for capital murder, the department said.

Cuevas’ mother, Alejandra, told KSAT this week that she hopes the case is closed soon.

“It’s still so unreal,” Alejandra Cuevas said. “There’s still so many unanswered questions that we have about that day.”

Watch her interview below:

Anyone with any information that can lead to the arrest of the missing suspect is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Office at 210-207-7635.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: