🎉 Things to do this weekend: Gillespie County Fair Parade, Summer Nights, Whiskey Business

If you’re looking to see what you can do this weekend, you’ve come to the right place.

This weekend, you could take a road trip to Fredericksburg as the city will host its 137th annual Gillespie County Fair Parade. If that’s not your scene, you can enjoy live performances during Summer Nights at the Rim.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re looking for family fun, live music or unique local experiences, this weekend has plenty to offer.

Let’s dive in and see what’s happening this weekend:

Happening over the weekend

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CULINARIA SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEKS: The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course, prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. Click The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course, prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. Click here to view a list of participating restaurants.

RED, WHITE, & BBQ: SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click here for more details.

SUMMER NIGHTS: Music lovers can head over to the Rim, located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, for Summer Nights from Aug. 22-24. The two-weekend outdoor concert will feature live performances such as Carlos Guerra, Ship Wrek and more. Tickets are available Music lovers can head over to the Rim, located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, for Summer Nights from Aug. 22-24. The two-weekend outdoor concert will feature live performances such as Carlos Guerra, Ship Wrek and more. Tickets are available here

Friday, Aug. 22

FOURTH FRIDAY: Enjoy an evening at the Rock at La Cantera for Enjoy an evening at the Rock at La Cantera for Fourth Friday starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature live performances from Henry Brun and the International Playerz.

GILLESPIE COUNTY FAIR PARADE: The 137th annual Gillespie County Fair Parade is set to march down Main Street from South Washington to Edison in Fredericksburg, Texas, at 10 a.m. The free parade will have over 200 units. Bring your lawn chairs and arrive early for a good seat!

WHISKEY BUSINESS: Discover dozens of whiskeys, scotches and bourbons during Whiskey Business at 8 p.m. at the Witte Museum. The event will feature local cuisine, music, art, plus more! Tickets start at $125. To check out the list of participating brands, click Discover dozens of whiskeys, scotches and bourbons during Whiskey Business at 8 p.m. at the Witte Museum. The event will feature local cuisine, music, art, plus more! Tickets start at $125. To check out the list of participating brands, click here

Saturday, Aug. 23

DMP BOXING: Enjoy a night of professional boxing during DMP Boxing’s San Antonio Summer Showdown at 5:35 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click Enjoy a night of professional boxing during DMP Boxing’s San Antonio Summer Showdown at 5:35 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click here

FINAL AUDITIONS FOR FRIGHT FEST: If you want to get paid to scare people, you have one last chance to join the fun. Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host the final auditions for Fright Fest at its Entertainment Rehearsal Hall from 6-8 p.m.

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: The Tower of the Americas will host its The Tower of the Americas will host its Market Days from 5-9 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio.

TASTE OF SUMMER COUNTRY CONCERT SERIES: The Rock at La Cantera will host a country concert series featuring the Matthew Ryan Band and the Wilder Blue starting at 7 p.m. For more information, click The Rock at La Cantera will host a country concert series featuring the Matthew Ryan Band and the Wilder Blue starting at 7 p.m. For more information, click here

TEXAS CROSSROADS SHOWDOWN: Crossroads Vintage Restorations will host a car show to support the flood relief efforts in the Hill Country from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 204 San Antonio Street in Buda, Texas. Admission to the event cost $35. For more information, click Crossroads Vintage Restorations will host a car show to support the flood relief efforts in the Hill Country from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 204 San Antonio Street in Buda, Texas. Admission to the event cost $35. For more information, click here

Sunday, Aug. 24

SUPERHERO SUNDAY: Enjoy a free movie screening of “The Batman” at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera. Click Enjoy a free movie screening of “The Batman” at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera. Click here for more information.

What’s trending?