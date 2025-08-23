Kerrville police investigate pellet gun shooting of cat at RV park

The Kerrville Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty case after a cat was shot with a pellet gun on Friday evening.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty case after a cat was shot with a pellet gun on Friday evening.

In a Facebook post, police said the cat was shot by an unknown person sometime between 8 and 10 p.m. at Rio Robles RV Park near Rio Robles and Buena Vista drives in Kerrville.

Photos posted by the department appear to show the cat was shot in the face. Police said the shooting is considered a third-degree felony.

The cat has received medical treatment through Kerrville Pets Alive, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 and reference Case No. 2501812.

