Woman walking on grassy median struck in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a speeding vehicle early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 3300 block of Southwest Loop 410.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was walking in the grassy median between the main lanes and access road of Loop 410 before the crash happened.

Witnesses told police a white sedan was driving at a “high rate of speed” when it veered off the access road and onto the grassy median and struck the woman, SAPD said.

Police said the driver of the white sedan fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, police said the driver will face a collision involving injury charge.

