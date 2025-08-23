Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bandera Road and Kentucky Avenue.
In an SAPD preliminary report, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when an unknown vehicle struck them.
Police said the driver, who is unknown at this time, fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.
Read also: