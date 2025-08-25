Hays CISD school bus stuck in hole caused by water line break

KYLE, Texas – A Hays Consolidated Independent School District (Hays CISD) school bus was stuck in a hole in the road on Monday morning due to a water line break.

According to a social media post from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, the incident happened at Dove Lane in Kyle.

HCISD Bus 2251, Dove Lane road gave way dropped in sink hole. LE contacted. 2 students on board. No injuries. Transportation enroute. Cause- Water line burst caused the hole. Posted by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra on Monday, August 25, 2025

A Hays CISD spokesperson told KSAT on Monday afternoon that three students and two adults were onboard the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The district said the students’ parents were contacted and a separate school bus later took the students to school.

It is unclear what caused the water line break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

