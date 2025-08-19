Crash involving NEISD school buses causes multiple lane closures on US Highway 281

Texas Department of Transportation transguide cameras show a crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, on the U.S. Highway 281 southbound lanes near the Redland Road/Sonterra Boulevard exit.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes on U.S. Highway 281 are closed after a crash involving North East Independent School District buses, according to officials.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on the U.S. Highway 281 southbound lanes near the Redland Road/Sonterra Boulevard exit.

Two buses from Tejeda Middle School “collided with each other,” according to an NEISD spokesperson.

Around 26 students were riding on one bus and about 40 students were riding on the other, the spokesperson said.

San Antonio police said no serious injuries have been reported.

The students were taken back to Tejeda Middle School after the crash, the NEISD spokesperson said. Parents can pick their children up at the school.

The right three lanes of U.S. Highway 281 southbound are closed due to the crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left two lanes remain open.

