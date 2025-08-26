Fetch these deals for National Dog Day across San Antonio

Celebrate your furry friends with these deals.

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is National Dog Day, and in honor of your furry friend, several places around San Antonio are offering deals.

From pup cups to nail trims, local spots have fun ways to celebrate your pet.

Here’s a list of places you can go for National Dog Day:

The Hayden - This restaurant in the 4000 block of Broadway is offering hot dogs for $7 all day, and a free pup cup, according to a Facebook post.

Chick-fil-A - The location on Rigsby and 410 is offering a special dog bandana and treat from 2 to 6 p.m. According to a Facebook post, orders must be $10 or more, and your dog must be in the car with you.

Brevity Coffee - The coffee shop in the 8800 block of Huebner Road will give your furry friend a special pup cup treat on Tuesday.

Dunkin’ - BARK and Dunkin’ are teaming up to offer special dog toys to celebrate. When guests donate $16 to the Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating stores and online, they can receive toys like the Dunkin’ Cold Brew Toy or a Dunkin’ Chocolate Frosted Donut, the chain said in a press release.

Petco - Participating Petcos are offering a free, pumpkin-flavored Pup Cup from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Dutch Bros - While supplies last, Dutch Bros is offering a limited-edition dog bandana with every medium or large drink purchase, according to a Facebook post. No dog is required to get the bandana, and there are three designs to collect. However, Order Ahead does not guarantee availability.

Make sure to check your local stores to ensure they are participating in these promotions.

