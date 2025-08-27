Haunted hospital shut down by South Texas city

YORKTOWN, Texas – A hospital known as one of the most haunted places in South Texas has been shut down by city officials.

The City of Yorktown officially deemed the Yorktown Memorial Hospital unsafe for occupancy, according to a city Facebook post.

“Due to the risk of structural failure or hazardous conditions, this property has been posted with a notice that prohibits any public entry or use,” the city said.

The city encouraged anyone who has questions or wants to report activity at the hospital to contact Yorktown City Hall at 361-564-2611.

“The City takes this matter seriously and will take all necessary steps — including restricting access to the property and surrounding area — to prevent risk to the public,” the post said. “We urge all organizers, vendors, and community members to respect this safety order and avoid the premises.”

In another Facebook post, Curious Twins Paranormal & Ghost Tours owners said they have owned the site for less than two months and called the notice “unexpected,” saying it “was issued without warning, citation, or any prior code violations.”

The owners said they acquired the hospital with the goal of preserving, protecting and telling its story, noting tours have taken place in the building for years.

Since 2019, the owners said they have conducted more than 20 tours and investigations of the hospital with no code violations or safety warnings.

“Now, without any due process or communication, the city has made our business inaccessible to guests, cutting off a source of education, tourism, income, and community engagement,” the post said.

Yorktown Memorial Hospital, located about 75 miles southeast of San Antonio, is visible from Main Street, one of the two main roads in the small Dewitt County town.

The hospital opened its doors in 1951 and was operated by the Felician Sisters of the Roman Catholic Church. The Catholic Church closed the hospital in the late 1980s.

