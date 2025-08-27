Texas AG Ken Paxton sues St. Mary’s Strip music venue over gun policy

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Attorney General’s Office is suing a St. Mary’s Strip music venue after it allegedly refused entry to an off-duty police officer because of his firearm, according to a lawsuit obtained by KSAT.

The incident occurred on Jan. 17, when the officer was stopped from entering due to his weapon. The officer “attempted to inform management of the law, but they refused to listen,” the lawsuit reads.

Recommended Videos

Attorney General Ken Paxton said the venue’s action violates a Texas law, which states “an establishment serving the public may not prohibit or restrict a peace officer from carrying on the establishment’s premises regardless if they are on or off-duty.”

San Antonio police were called to the scene and informed the venue’s management of the law, but they “adamantly refused to comply,” the lawsuit states.

Paxton also noted that establishments that do not comply with this law face a $1,000 civil penalty for each violation, according to the lawsuit.

Prior to the filing, Paxton said his office sent a letter to the venue to get them to comply. However, they didn’t reply within a 15-day timeframe, which prompted the filing.

Now, the lawsuit — filed in the Bexar County District Court against Empty Stomach, LP — seeks civil penalties and a court order for the music venue to comply with the law.

Empty Stomach, LP, is named in the lawsuit as the owner of Paper Tiger and other local restaurants and bars. When reached by KSAT for a statement, the group replied with “no comment.”

KSAT also reached out to SAPD for a police report regarding the original incident and is awaiting a response.

Read also: