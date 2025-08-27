Where to watch ABC’s Sunday morning college volleyball coverage

SAN ANTONIO – A much-anticipated top-10 women’s college volleyball matchup will not run over-the-air Sunday morning on KSAT 12.

Instead, the match will air on MeTV Channel 12.2.

The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face the seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats as part of the “Broadway Block Party” from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Match time is set for 11 a.m.

While the volleyball match airs on MeTV Channel 12.2, KSAT 12’s Sunday morning and afternoon schedule will run as scheduled.

11 a.m. - Sunday morning service from First Baptist Church

Noon - “Hearts of Heroes”

12:30 p.m. - “Jack Hanna’s Passport”

1 p.m. - “Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin”

1:30 p.m. - “Oh Baby!”

