Gas prices predicted to be lower than last going into Labor Day, AAA says

SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is coming up next Monday, and gas prices are projected to be lower than last year, according to AAA.

Going into the holiday weekend, gas prices in San Antonio are currently at $2.89 per gallon, a nickel less than in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Doug Shupe, corporate communications manager for AAA, said prices have risen in the last month due to families taking trips before summer ends.

Shuper highlighted San Antonio as a popular travel destination, which could also result in a slight increase at the pump for both locals and tourists.

However, prices are predicted to drop as gasoline demand dips and America transitions into winter gasoline, which is cheaper.

Some viewers in the San Antonio area have reached out to KSAT with concerns that prices this summer have been fluctuating at gas stations, seemingly at random.

Viewers have reported noticing a pattern where prices rise at the beginning of the week, drop incrementally throughout the week and then rise again the following week.

Shupe said that, as gas stations are allowed to set their own prices, they often use this as a business strategy.

“Sometimes retailers will discount their gas prices to encourage consumers to visit those gas stations and purchase items from their convenience stores,” he said.

Other stations will raise prices in high-demand locations, such as near interstate highways.

Shupe recommends not settling for less if you’re finding yourself paying more than you would like for gasoline.

“Bottom line is, shop around for the cheapest gas prices,” he said. “Don’t just go to that one gas station because it’s easy to get to.”

You can also download a gas price tracker app. AAA has one, as does Gasbuddy.