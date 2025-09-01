Cosplay influencer arrested for making bomb threat toward someone at San Japan, affidavit says

Kendra Noel Manning was arrested Saturday after commenting on an Instagram story that she was planting a bomb in a booth, according to the arresting officer.

SAN ANTONIO – A cosplaying social media influencer was arrested for making a bomb threat against someone at the San Japan convention over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kendra Noel Manning, 25, was arrested Saturday after commenting on an Instagram story that she was planting a bomb in a booth, according to the arresting officer.

Another Instagram user saw the comment and reported it to management at the convention, who then notified law enforcement officers at the event.

Manning later arrived at the convention and was denied entry, as well as issued a criminal trespass warning, according to the affidavit. She admitted to law enforcement that she commented on the post before leaving for the convention.

Manning has been charged with making a terroristic threat. She has been released on bond, according to online records.

