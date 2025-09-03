Several detained after ‘possible human smuggling situation’ on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people were detained after a “possible human smuggling situation” on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers initially responded to a welfare check call around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near Quintana and Plumnear roads.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing around a dozen people exit an 18-wheeler and run into an open field, according to police. Witnesses also told police that some of them began to enter different vehicles as an attempt to get away.

SAPD said the 18-wheeler was not located at the scene when officers arrived.

Between eight and 15 people are estimated to have run from the vehicle, SAPD said.

Police said they detained two drivers and an unknown number of other individuals who fled the truck.

There are no reported injuries or deaths, police said.

SAPD said it is leading the investigation with support from the Homeland Security Investigations.

