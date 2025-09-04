New Texas law mandates study of mental health programs for firefighters

SAN ANTONIO – A new Texas law requires the state to review suicide prevention and peer support programs in fire departments across the state, aiming to improve mental health support for firefighters.

House Bill 1593 went into effect on Sept. 1. It establishes an 11-member committee of firefighters, chiefs and mental health professionals to study the impact that peer support programs have on suicide prevention.

“When you know that you did everything you could, everything went right and you were successful, it’s awesome,” said Emily Leffler, a firefighter-paramedic with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD). “There’s no better feeling. But the reality is, with our job, it’s not always going to turn out right.”

Breaking down barriers

The bill represents a significant shift in addressing mental health within the firefighter community.

SAFD Captain Ulysses Rodriguez, who serves as a peer counselor in the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association, has witnessed the shift firsthand.

“I’m from the era where you do your job, bury it deep down inside, and that’s the end of it,” Rodriguez said. “But nowadays, the stigma is going away a little bit.”

Real-time support in action

The importance of peer support becomes evident in real-world situations.

When Leffler responded to a recent call about a 5-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, seven other crews sent her messages to check on her well-being.

“Just knowing that I had people that they’re not pushing, they’re just letting me know, ‘Hey we’re here for you.’ That was really cool,” Leffler said.

Many firefighters believe that peer support programs should be a top priority. The committee’s findings could potentially lead to more comprehensive mental health support initiatives for fire departments across Texas.

“We want our members to say, ‘Hey, I’m drowning, I need a little bit of help.’ Because we want to catch them early,” Rodriguez said.

Peer support can be powerful because it builds connections among firefighters who have shared similar experiences.

“It’s not necessarily what you’re saying or what they’re telling you in return,” Rodriguez said. “It’s you’re making that connection then, yes, there’s somebody else out there that’s feeling what I feel, that’s been where I’ve been.”

